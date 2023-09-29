Top track

Lauren Aquilina - "An Evening with Lauren Aquilina"

The Louisiana
Fri, 29 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
Over the last ten years Bristol-born artist, songwriter and producer Lauren Aquilina has become a master of reinvention. Forging a career as a globally renowned songwriter working with Rina Sawayama, Little Mix, IVE, Ava Max and Demi Lovato, Lauren’s own a Read more

Presented by FKP Scorpio.

The Louisiana

Wapping Road, Bathurst Terrace, Bristol BS1 6UA
Doors open7:30 pm
140 capacity

