Escola de Rock

SALA APOLO
Sun, 22 Oct, 11:00 am
GigsBarcelona
From €11
About

Apolo juntament amb Escola de Rock Festival presenta una nova del seu cicle familiar el pròxim 22 d'octubre a Sala Apolo. Un pla matinal de diumenge amb el pop i el rock com a banda sonora on els més menuts són els protagonistes.

Organitzat per Apolo & Escola de Rock.

Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:00 am

