DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ego-Trip Season 23/24 take-off.
El viernes 29 de Septiembre nos estrenamos como promotores en Cadavra club, con un lineup que es un oda a la escena local. 3 invitados de kilo y medio con nada que envidiar a los que vienen de fuera y que matchean a la perf
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.