Krafty Kuts, Fort Knox Five, Buster, Slant, Ken Lazee

The Owl Room
Sat, 7 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Renowned and respected worldwide for his highly technical turntablism, meticulously crafted DJ sets and party-punching productions, Krafty Kuts is in a league of his own.  One of the key pioneers in the UK breakbeat and bass movement, Krafty Kuts has multi Read more

Presented by The Owl Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Krafty Kuts, Fort Knox Five, Slant

Venue

The Owl Room

2007 14th Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20009, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

