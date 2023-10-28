DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pisica x Le Mazette : Creepy Birthday

Le Mazette
Sat, 28 Oct, 6:00 pm
PartyParis
Pisica est de retour au Mazette pour Halloween et pour fêter les 1 an de notre collaboration avec le bateau 😻

Au programme de cette date exceptionnelle, 12h de son de 18h à 6h dans une ambiance créée spécialement pour l'occasion avec une stage Disco en R

Présenté par Le Mazette.

Lineup

Kolter

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open6:00 pm

