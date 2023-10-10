Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Light Asylum at The Monarch

The Monarch Tavern
Tue, 10 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsToronto
CAD 25.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The legendary cult artist LIGHT ASYLUM is coming to Toronto for the first time in a decade!

This is an 19+ event

Presented by Not Dead Yet.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Light Asylum, SORB

Venue

The Monarch Tavern

12 Clinton Street, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2N8, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

