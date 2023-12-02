DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
One of the biggest, most exiting names in progressive house, Miss Monique, returns to London after an explosive set at Eastern Electrics.
She has been creating waves with an eclectic mix of trance, progressive and techno, giving her a versatility that is
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.