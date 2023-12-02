Top track

Elamy

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Miss Monique

Phonox
Sat, 2 Dec, 4:00 pm
GigsLondon
£24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Elamy
Got a code?

About

One of the biggest, most exiting names in progressive house, Miss Monique, returns to London after an explosive set at Eastern Electrics.

She has been creating waves with an eclectic mix of trance, progressive and techno, giving her a versatility that is Read more

Presented by Phonox.

Lineup

Miss Monique

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm
550 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.