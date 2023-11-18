DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Celebrate gorgeous Spanish-style entertainment with Los Angeles’ premiere flamenco dinner show and concert. You’ll be wowed by the best flamenco performers around as they bring the traditional art of flamenco dance to the stage. More than just a feast for
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.