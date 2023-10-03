DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Emo Night Houston

Barbarella
Tue, 3 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyHouston
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Emo Night Houston

EVERY 1st Tuesday at Barbarella Houston <3

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Texas Emo Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Barbarella

2404 San Jacinto Street, Houston, Texas 77002, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

