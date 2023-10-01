DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kene and Friends Presents

Cafe Erzulie
Sun, 1 Oct, 4:00 pm
PartyNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
A Day Party to celebrate Nigeria and Nigerians! No dull o!! On October 1st 1960, Nigeria successfully secured independence from the British.

  • $15 cover with RSVP at the door.

This is an 21+ event

Cafe Erzulie

1
Jessicunt, TDRONDECKS, Sae and 1 more

Cafe Erzulie

894 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

