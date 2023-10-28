DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gray Area presents Oden & Fatzo LIVE w/ Sirus Hood

MUSICA NYC
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $24.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Saturday October 28th, The Parisian trio, Oden & Fatzo, will be headlining an electrifying night at Musica, Manhattan's premium nightclub. With their unique blend of minimal, house, and funky techno, this is a musical adventure you won't want to miss! Maki Read more

Presented by Gray Area.

Lineup

Sirus Hood, Oden & Fatzo

Venue

MUSICA NYC

637 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

