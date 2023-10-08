Top track

An Evening with The Gimme 5's + DJ Nick Waterhouse

Gold-Diggers
Sun, 8 Oct, 7:00 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

The Gimme 5's are back! Established in 2007, the 5's hit the LA club scene with their Stax style of R'n'B and modern day classic covers. The brainchild of bassist Rob Douglas (Nick Waterhouse, Tony Gilkyson) and organist Jerry Borgé (Ziggy Marley, Jonathan Read more

Presented by Gold-Diggers.

Lineup

Nick Waterhouse

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

