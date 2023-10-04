Top track

Puzzle

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Suzanne Belaubre (+ Oré)

Les Trois Baudets
Wed, 4 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Puzzle
Got a code?

About

Suzanne Belaubre est une musicienne exploratrice. Beatmakeuse, pianiste et chanteuse, elle écrit des textes à la poésie à la fois féérique et profondément actuelle. Des chansons intimes qui questionnent l'identité, entre bangers et pièces hors-normes, rele Read more

Présenté par Madline.

Lineup

Suzanne Belaubre, Oré

Venue

Les Trois Baudets

64 Bd de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.