FAUST e Teatro Satanico per Time Zones

Teatro Kismet
Sat, 14 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsBari
€18.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

h.21,00 Open act : Teatro Satanico(ITA)nasce nel 1993, su iniziativa di "DeviLs" Granziera, come un duo synth-punk. I primi lavori furono dei drones synth-noise, pubblicati nel formato musicassetta nel periodo 1993-1995. Nonostante il nome, la band non fa

Presented by Associazione Culturale Time Zones.
Lineup

Faust, Teatro Satanico

Venue

Teatro Kismet

Str. S. Giorgio Martire, 22 F, 70124 Bari BA, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

