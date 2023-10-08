DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fredrik Ferrier Live

The Lower Third
Sun, 8 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Fredrik performs a heartfelt and dreamy set in an intimate venue, his first time performing at The Lower Third. A mixture of ethereal sounds and powerful vocals. He combines some of his best known originals with his favourite covers.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Fredrik Ferrier .

Lineup

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

