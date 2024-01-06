DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Alexander O’Neal

The Jazz Cafe
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£38.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Alexander O’Neal returns to his spiritual home at the Jazz Cafe to bring in the new year in style.

The early eighties saw Alex begin his solo career as a vocalist, making his first recordings in 1984 with Jam and Lewis. The self titled, debut solo album, Read more

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Alexander O' Neal

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

