A night filled with stand-up comedy and live musical performances.
Sunday, October 15th! Where you can Giggle and Groove 😎
18+ show
Hosted By:
Marquez Acuna
Comedy by:
Kraig Smith
Stacey Taylor
Fast Eddie
Musical Performances by:
Craig Gillispie
