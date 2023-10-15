DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Giggles and Grooves

Don Quixote
Sun, 15 Oct, 6:00 pm
ComedyLos Angeles
A night filled with stand-up comedy and live musical performances.

Sunday, October 15th! Where you can Giggle and Groove 😎

18+ show

Hosted By:

Marquez Acuna

Comedy by:

Kraig Smith

Stacey Taylor

Fast Eddie

Musical Performances by:

Craig Gillispie Read more

Presented by Cream of the Crop Productions

1
Kraig Smith, Stacey Taylor, Malaynah and 1 more

Don Quixote

2811 E Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

