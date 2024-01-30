Top track

Superhero

Kiefer

Islington Assembly Hall
Tue, 30 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £24.28

About

Kiefer is a central figure in the diverse independent music scene of Los Angeles. His sound fuses various modalities of Black American Music, from jazz and R&B to hip-hop and electronic music.

Kiefer grew up in San Diego, California, immersed in jazz by h Read more

Presented by DHP Family.

Lineup

Kiefer

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

