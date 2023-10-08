DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Création Africa : Marco Klarck + Jupiter & Okwess + James BKS + Didi B

La Gaîté Lyrique
Sun, 8 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsParis
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

CLÔTURE : Concert de musiques actuelles africaines

Dans la Grande salle de la Gaîté Lyrique

Avec :

- Marco Klarck - collectif ONY/Madagascar en live acoustique

- Jupiter & Okwess

- James BKS - Cameroun

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de pl Read more

Présenté par Le Forum Création Africa

Venue

La Gaîté Lyrique

3 bis Rue Papin, 75003 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.