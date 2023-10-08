DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
CLÔTURE : Concert de musiques actuelles africaines
Dans la Grande salle de la Gaîté Lyrique
Avec :
- Marco Klarck - collectif ONY/Madagascar en live acoustique
- Jupiter & Okwess
- James BKS - Cameroun
Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de pl
