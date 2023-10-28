DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Zombies Signing

Rough Trade NYC
Sat, 28 Oct, 1:00 pm
Artist signingNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

The Zombies will be appearing in person at Rough Trade NYC, signing store-purchased copies of their newest album Different Game, along with other store-purchased copies of their catalog.

Your ticket provides free entry to the event.

Signing will begin pr

Presented by Rough Trade NYC.

Lineup

The Zombies

Venue

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Doors open1:00 pm

