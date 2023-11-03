Top track

Break With Me x Texture Magazine

Avalon Cafe
Fri, 3 Nov, 8:00 pm
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

8 til late

mohammad adam [Live]

Sirius [Live]

Bad Sip [Live Debut]

Pazeamor [Live Debut]

Gribs x Able Archer [DJ]

BWM x Texture All-Stars [DJ]

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Break With Me & Texture Magazine

Avalon Cafe

Juno Way, London SE14 5RW, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

