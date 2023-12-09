Top track

Forest in Blood - Children of the 666

Forest In Blood/ Broken Bomb/ Offensive/ Recedant

Brewpub Skumenn
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsRennes
€10

About

𝑲𝒂𝒕𝒂𝒃𝒐𝒎𝒃 𝑹𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒓𝒅𝒔 présente :

💣 FOREST IN BLOOD

Forest In Blood , groupe de ThrashCore Français, fondée en 1998 ! Influencé autant par Slayer et Machine Head que Hatebreed ou Madball, Forest In Blood se différencie par son thrash énergique Read more

Présenté par Katabomb Records.

Lineup

Recedant Somnia, Offensive, Forest in Blood

Venue

Brewpub Skumenn

Impasse Des Charmilles, 35510 Cesson-Sévigné, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

