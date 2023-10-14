DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BASHMENT: UMD Homecoming Edition

Songbyrd
Sat, 14 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJWashington D.C.
$12.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

BASHMENT: UMD Homecoming Edition

One Simple Rule: No parking on the dance floor—Jus Dance!

SOCA. DANCEHALL. ZOUK. CALYPSO. REGGAE. KAISO. DENNERY. BASHMENT. GUARANTEED.

Sounds by

KASHRAG

LADYLEEN

DJ CHEEX

-Powered by House of Caribbeans

https://ww

Presented by Songbyrd.
Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

