DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Capromoscow + Sacarina

Sala Taro
Sat, 14 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

CAPROMOSCOW son un cuarteto dedicado al rock interpretado anteriormente en inglés y ahora en español. La guitarra es la base de su sonido que, aun así, tiene influencias muy diversas. Si todavía no los conocéis, os encontraréis con una banda dedicada a exp Read more

Organizado por MUSIC FOR AIRPORTS S.L.

Venue

Sala Taro

Carrer de Rossend Arús, 9, 08014 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.