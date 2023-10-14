DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Casa nostra

Ex Chiesa San Mattia
Sat, 14 Oct, 8:00 pm
TheatrePalermo
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

CASA NOSTRA

Hombre Collettivo

Spettacolo rivolto a un pubblico 12+ e adulti

23 settembre 2021: la sentenza della Corte d'Assise di Palermo sul processo Stato-Mafia riporta alla superficie della nostra memoria affastellata di immagini un pezzo di passato Read more

Presentato da Teatro Bastardo.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Ex Chiesa San Mattia

Via Torremuzza 21, 90133 Palermo Palermo, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

