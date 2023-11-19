Top track

CID & Truth x Lies - Caroline

Truth x Lies Chopped Cheese Tour: Orlando

Elixir Orlando
Sun, 19 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsOrlando
$14.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

For More Information:

Elixir Orlando - www.elixirorlando.com

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Real Talent Management, Elixir Orlando, Vibrations, and Injoy.

Lineup

Truth x Lies

Venue

Elixir Orlando

9 W Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

