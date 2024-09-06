Top track

Cornelius - Mic Check

Cornelius

Barbican Hall
Fri, 6 Sept 2024, 7:30 pm
From £28.56

About

Experimental pop auteur Cornelius has built a reputation for pushing musical boundaries. From his earlier work with breakthrough album Fantasma (1997) blending motorik rhythms, French pop melodies, Beach Boys harmonies and glitched electronics to his drama Read more

Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.

Lineup

Cornelius

Venue

Barbican Hall

Barbican Centre, Silk Street, London EC2Y 8DS
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
2000 capacity

