DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hellaa Melanin House Party

Little Orange Door
Sun, 29 Oct, 3:00 pm
PartyLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We're having a 'house party'. Bring your peopledem and lets have a good time. In the true fashion of Halloween weekend it's fancy dress, theme: Black Icons.

This event involves photography, if you want to opt out please contact us directly.

This is an 25 Read more

Presented by Hellaa Melanin.

Lineup

Venue

Little Orange Door

16a Clapham Common South Side, Lambeth, London, SW4 7AB, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.