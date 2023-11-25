Top track

New Order - Blue Monday

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NOSTALGIE ANNEES 80

Le Makeda
Sat, 25 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyMarseille
€7.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

New Order - Blue Monday
Got a code?

About

C'est parti pour une nouvelle soirée années 80 en partenariat avec Nostalgie, alors sortez le pattes d'ef, le fluo... Enfin bref votre meilleur outfit et vos meilleurs pas de danse pour enflammer le dancefloor!

Un mot d'ordre : s'ambiancer... comme le dis...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par LE MAKEDA.

Venue

Le Makeda

103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.