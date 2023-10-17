Top track

The Lunar Towers - Wire

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Lunar Towers // Chris Watson (The Moons)

Next Door Records
Tue, 17 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Lunar Towers - Wire
Got a code?

About

The Lunar Towers are a three-piece garage rock/pop band from London/Cheltenham, comprising songwriters Rory Moore, Joe Richardson and Rob Sewell. The group deliver a lively combination of bright, melodic guitar sounds, 60s revivalism, and infectious three- Read more

Presented by Next Door Records.

Lineup

The Lunar Towers, The Moons

Venue

Next Door Records

304 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.