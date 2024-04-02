Top track

Melenas

The Shacklewell Arms
Tue, 2 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Melenas headline The Shacklewell Arms on April 2nd.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Snap, Crackle & Pop.

Lineup

Melenas

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

