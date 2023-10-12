Top track

JEUDI OK LESS DRAMA MORE TECHNO

FVTVR
Thu, 12 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsParis
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Après avoir dansé tout l’été ☀️
Sur sa terrasse préférée
Jeudi OK descend d'un étage
L'oiseau de nuit sort de sa cage
Pour un hiver débridé ❄️

Rendez-vous à Fvtvr🌜
Une nouvelle aventure
La fête dont tu es la reine
S'installe 32 Quai d'Auste

Présenté par FVTVR.
FVTVR

34 Quai d'Austerlitz, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm
1000 capacity

