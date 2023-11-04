Top track

Jesus Died in Las Vegas

Spiritual Front play "The Queen is Not Dead" live

Ziggy Club
Sat, 4 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€8.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Spiritual Front play "The Queen is Not Dead" a seguire DJs Lelsey & Angelo DiBa

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Ziggy APS.

Spiritual Front

Ziggy Club

Via Madama Cristina 66, 10125 Turin Turin, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

