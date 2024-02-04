Top track

Meadow Meadow - Bonzo

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Meadow Meadow

The Castle Hotel
Sun, 4 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Meadow Meadow - Bonzo
Got a code?

About

Now Wave Presents
Meadow Meadow

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Now Wave.

Lineup

Meadow Meadow

Venue

The Castle Hotel

66 Oldham Street, Manchester M4 1LE
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.