Theo Juice

Décadanse
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Theo Juice ou Juice, rappeur francophone aux multiples facettes, a pour seul leitmotiv de faire la musique qu'il aime et qui sort de son coeur. Des sonorités et influences éclectiques qui viennent de partout et de toutes les époques, Theo Juice raconte le Read more

Krumpp Music présente, en accord avec Fruity Nectar Records & Clear Waters Productions

Theo Juice

Décadanse

1 Boulevard Henry Orrion, 44000 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

