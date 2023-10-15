DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JaRon Marshall

Next Door Records
Sun, 15 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Musician/Producer JeRon is revolutionizing music by blending jazz, R&B, neo-soul, and hip-hop. Playing an intimate show in our record shop on Sunday.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Next Door Records.

Lineup

JaRon Marshall

Venue

Next Door Records

304 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

