Tropea

Wishlist Roma
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€21.80

Dopo la release del singolo Gallipoli e in attesa della pubblicazione del nuovo album, i Tropea annunciano 9 imperdibili date del Serole Tour.

Il 23 febbraio appuntamento speciale al Wishlist Roma.

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Wishlist Roma.
Tropea

Wishlist Roma

Via dei Volsci 126 B, Roma
Doors open9:00 pm

