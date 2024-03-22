Top track

The Nightmares - Murder Season (feat. Will Gould)

The Nightmares

The Grace
Fri, 22 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
£13.20

Top track

About

Crosstown Concerts Presents

This is a 14+ event (U16’s accompanied by an adult 18+)
Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

The Nightmares, Moth Slut

Venue

The Grace

Highbury Cres, Highbury East, London N5 1RD, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

