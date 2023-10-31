DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TWK 31.10.23

Lieu Secret - Marseille
Tue, 31 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyMarseille
€6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SAVE THE DATE

SAVE THE POST

SAVE THE TWERKISTAN

SECRET LOCATION

SECRET LINE-UP

BLIND PASS ONLINE

MORE INFO COMING SOON

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par Twerkistan.

Lineup

Twerkistan

Venue

Lieu Secret - Marseille

Marseille 13003, France
Doors open11:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.