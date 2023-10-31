DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

À MORT LA MUERTE ⚰️ 31.10.23 ⚰️ TWERKISTAN

La Cité des Arts de la Rue
Tue, 31 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyMarseille
Selling fast
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

À MORT LA MUERTE ⚰️ 31.10.23 ⚰️ TWERKISTAN

Twerkistan célèbre les morts avec les vivants pour la première fois à la Cité des Arts de la Rue.

Ce 31 Octobre 2023, assistez à notre procession dans une atmosphère incandescente.

La cérémonie prendra place au Read more

Présenté par Twerkistan.

Lineup

Twerkistan

Venue

La Cité des Arts de la Rue

225 Avenue Ibrahim Ali ( 1977-1995), 13015 Marseille, France
Doors open11:00 pm

