DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
À MORT LA MUERTE ⚰️ 31.10.23 ⚰️ TWERKISTAN
Twerkistan célèbre les morts avec les vivants pour la première fois à la Cité des Arts de la Rue.
Ce 31 Octobre 2023, assistez à notre procession dans une atmosphère incandescente.
La cérémonie prendra place au
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.