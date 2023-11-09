DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Plantfood

Heartbreakers
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsSouthampton
£9.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Psych presents... Plantfood + Flip Top Head

Plantfood: Hard hitting grooves and ENERGY with influences all the way from spiritual jazz to contemporary dance music.

Flip Top Head: The free-ranging sonic motif of Flip Top Head continues to galvanise the UK Read more

Presented by Psychedelia.

Lineup

plantfood, Flip Top Head

Venue

Heartbreakers

Hanover Buildings, Southampton SO14 1JW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.