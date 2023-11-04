DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Glittercakes Productions Presents Burlesque Brunch

Icehouse
Sat, 4 Nov, 11:00 am
From $26.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
10AM DOORS // 11AM BRUNCH // 12PM SHOWTIME // $20 ADVANCE // $27 AT THE DOOR

What's better than Brunch? How about some LEGS with your eggs? Come one, come all as Glitter Cakes Presents: Burlesque Brunch -- Icehouse Edition!

This is an All Ages event.

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open11:00 am

