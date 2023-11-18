DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

All Day Fundraiser

Hot Box
Sat, 18 Nov, 2:00 pm
DJChelmsford
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for a day of music - the fundraiser is to help Hot Box write off more of the COVID DEBT they acquired during Lockdown.

This helps them carry on and stay open.

Thanks to all involved and to all the acts who have waived their fee for the day.

LINE

Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm
100 capacity

