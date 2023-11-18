DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for a day of music - the fundraiser is to help Hot Box write off more of the COVID DEBT they acquired during Lockdown.
This helps them carry on and stay open.
Thanks to all involved and to all the acts who have waived their fee for the day.
LINE
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.