The Veldt w/ Cold Gawd, Tremours

Soda Bar
Mon, 4 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

Pioneering shoegazers The Veldt present their new single 'Aurora Borealis', the original 1989 version produced by Cocteau Twins' Robin Guthrie, which also sees Elizabeth Fraser make a cameo appearan...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda Bar.

Lineup

The Veldt, Cold Gawd, Tremours

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

