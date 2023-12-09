Top track

Kevin de Vries extended set, Denis Horvat

E1
Sat, 9 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £30

About

Warehouse: Kevin de Vries Extended Set Denis Horvat Fiona Kraft Black Studio (Hosted by Hibernation Festival) Avangart Tabldot Extended Set Nick Castle Bērengēre

This December 9th, E1 becomes the epicentre of a multi-room musical gathering, headlined by o Read more

Presented by Labyrinth Events.

Lineup

Kevin de Vries, Denis Horvat

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

