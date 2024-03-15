DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rendez-vous le 15 mars 2024 pour le concert exceptionnel de FACESOUL au Point Ephémère.
Faisal Salah, également connu sous le nom de FaceSoul, est un artiste somalien né en Afrique de l'Est et basé à Londres. Dès son plus jeune âge, Faisal s'est passi...
