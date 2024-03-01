DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kite Thief

229
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Kite Thief come to 229 with the Ambiviolent tour. Supports TBC.

1st March 2024. Tickets £10 ADV, more on the door.

This is a 14+ event. U16's must be accompanied by an adult.

Presented by 229 and BYP.

Lineup

Kite Thief

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

