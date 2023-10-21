DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DISCOSECTE : Theo Terev, S.Telecom & more

Le Mazette
Sat, 21 Oct, 6:00 pm
PartyParis
From €11.22
About

Le 21 octobre, DISCOSECTE remonte à bord du Mazette pour une teuf bien groovy comme on les aime !

Au programme : 10h de son avec des artistes prêt.es à faire chauffer les 3 niveaux du bateau !

TARIFS :

20h - 22h : 10 € en prévente / 12 € sur place

Présenté par Le Mazette.

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open6:00 pm

