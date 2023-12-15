Top track

Make Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Run The Track X Foundations: Denham Audio + more

Patterns
Fri, 15 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Make Me
Got a code?

About

In a blizzard of breakbeats, b-lines and acid hooks, Denham Audio has brought new urgency and vitality to the modern rave scene. Expect fresh takes on the classic sounds UK hardcore and everything else 140 to 160BPM when he blesses the patterns basement ag Read more

Presented by Patterns.

Lineup

Denham Audio

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs