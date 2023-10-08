DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Congress Cookout: The Coolers

Hotel Congress Plaza
Sun, 8 Oct, 5:00 pm
GigsTucson
$10
The Coolers play their Rockin' Roll, Soul, Blues, & Funk for this Sunday's Congress Cookout!

$10

5-8pm

All welcome

Southern Arizona Blues And Heritage Foundation

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

